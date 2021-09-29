CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City Weather 9-29-2021

By Ross Whitley
 6 days ago

Warm and mostly dry weather sticking around over the next few days. High pressure will be enforced over our Thursday, this should allow for dry conditions to prevail for Friday and Saturday. By the end of the weekend, a broad area of low pressure will slowly work into the east. That should bring back some shower chances, the best chances of rain might hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Thursday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

