Puget Sound Energy provides solar grant to Lummi Nation School
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has provided a Green Power Solar Grant to a partnership between the Lummi Education Division, Lhaq’temish Foundation, Lummi Indian Business Council and Northwest Indian College. The grant will be used to install a 50.4 kilowatt (kW) solar array at the Lummi Nation School as part of an ongoing effort to provide assistance to our communities, an effort that is heightened by the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.whatcomtalk.com
