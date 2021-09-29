CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats' drug pricing pitch at risk

By Mike DeBonis
SFGate
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON - When House Democrats made their pitch for the majority ahead of the 2018 midterms, party leaders focused their message on "kitchen table" economic issues - and one in particular that, according to polls and focus groups, resonated broadly across America's political divides. "The American people deserve A Better...

www.sfgate.com

KIRO 7 Seattle

Ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices under pressure

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donna Weiner looks at Medicare's prescription drug program from two different points of view. As a participant, she wants to pay less for her medicines, which cost her about $6,000 a year. As a retired accountant who spent 50 years handling the books for companies, she sees a way to get there.
The Times

OPINION: Congress must act to keep healthcare costs down

Elizabeth Cronen: 'The subsidies at risk are concrete savings for thousands of Oregonians.'The federal American Rescue Plan Act has eased some of the cost burden for Oregonians who buy their own health insurance. The law gave people more financial help to pay premiums, but now those subsidies are at risk. If Congress does not act, the subsidies will shrink at the end of next year and vanish entirely for some households. As an advocate and analyst of health coverage for more than 15 years, I see this as a crucial opportunity for lawmakers to safeguard access to health insurance if...
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
wsgw.com

Democratic in-fighting puts Biden's domestic agenda at risk

There has been a change of strategy for President Biden as he works with fellow Democrats holding up two key pieces of his domestic agenda. The president met with Democratic House members on Capitol Hill on Friday in an effort to win support and encourage compromise for his infrastructure plan and his massive social programs initiative.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden goals at risk, $1T public works bill splits Democrats

WASHINGTON — With President Joe Biden's government overhaul at stake, Democrats charged into trouble Thursday as a promised vote on the first piece, a slimmer $1 trillion public works bill, faltered amid stalled talks on his more ambitious package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assembled her leadership team for an early...
KEYT

Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as a Democratic-controlled Washington struggles to deliver on core campaign promises. The shift threatens to make a difficult political situation on the left even worse heading into next year’s midterm elections. There’s growing evidence of frustration among African Americans, Latinos, young people and independents. That’s the coalition that gave Democrats control of Congress and the White House last fall. Today, nine months after Democrats took power, the party is fighting among itself to shape a massive package filled with progressive spending priorities. At the same time, progress on immigration and racial justice has stalled.
coastalpoint.com

First State in need of drug pricing reform

On Aug. 12, President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the White House’s East Room to address the soaring cost of prescription drugs in the United States. In his speech, President Biden highlighted just how out-of-hand our country’s drug pricing crisis is, and called on his colleagues in the Senate to fight for lower drug prices.
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
KTLA

Debt ceiling negotiations: Senate moves toward short-term fix amid perilous standoff

Republican and Democratic leaders edged back Wednesday from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December. McConnell made the offer shortly before Republicans were prepared to block legislation to suspend […]
The Fiscal Times

Drug Price Negotiation Is Americans’ Top Priority From Democratic Plan: Poll

What do Americans want most from the array of new policies laid out in Democrats’ sprawling infrastructure bills? According to a new Politico-Harvard poll, it’s help with health care costs. When asked about their top priorities for the legislative effort, the policy most frequently cited by respondents from a list...
Brookings Institution

Cost-shifting in drug pricing, or the lack thereof

As negotiations over reconciliation legislation continue, the ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) and the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) – two trade groups representing employers – are suggesting that their support of the bill’s drug pricing provisions is contingent on employers getting to benefit from any regulatory drug price reductions, not just Medicare. While employers understandably want to pay lower drug prices in tandem with any Medicare regulation, which in turn would also translate to lower costs and/or higher wages for workers, these employer groups (and others) are also arguing that drug manufacturers would recoup revenues lost from Medicare patients by extracting higher prices from employers and other private market purchasers. Specifically, they write:
