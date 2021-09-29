19th Annual MRC-MEF Run for Education raises over $75k
The 19th Annual MRC-MEF Run for Education, held on September 26, raised $75,500 for the Martinez Education Foundation (MEF). Since the Run’s inception in 2003, the annual event has raised over one million dollars ($1,057,000) for K-12 supplies and educational experiences in the Martinez Unified School District (MUSD). This year, 617 people participated in person, walking, and running through Downtown Martinez’s streets, and several participants completed the course virtually.martinezgazette.com
Comments / 0