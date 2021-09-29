New Fundraiser To Help Women Dealing With Cancer Is This weekend

(KNSI) – A fundraiser to help cancer patients in the St. Cloud area will is this weekend as Beast Cancer Awareness Month gets underway. The first annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud. Men are asked to put on a pair of high heel shoes or wedges and walk as much of the mile as they can. Ladies can put on their sneakers and support their men on the walk.