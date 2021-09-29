Here’s the Packers’ first injury report of Week 4
The Green Bay Packers’ first injury report of Week 4 featured seven players, including four starters unable to practice on Wednesday. The Packers were without linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Kevin King and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Wednesday’s practice. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed King has a concussion, while Jenkins and Valdes-Scantling have an uncertain status for Sunday.www.chatsports.com
