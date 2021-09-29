CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the Packers’ first injury report of Week 4

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers’ first injury report of Week 4 featured seven players, including four starters unable to practice on Wednesday. The Packers were without linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Kevin King and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Wednesday’s practice. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed King has a concussion, while Jenkins and Valdes-Scantling have an uncertain status for Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the TV coverage map for Packers vs. Steelers in Week 4

A majority of the country will see the Green Bay Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The Packers and Steelers are scheduled to play in the 3:25 p.m. CT time slot on CBS. While some will see the Denver Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens, most will get the Packers and Steelers. There are only two games in the late afternoon time slot on CBS.
NFL
USA Today

Steelers vs Packers: Takeaways from Pittsburgh's Thursday injury report

Let’s take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday practice report heading into this week’s game with the Green Bay Packers. We once again find multiple starters either limited in their work or not practicing at all. Here are some takeaways. QB Ben Roethsliebrger. Roethlisberger was a full participant on...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

THE PACKER CHRONICLES: Packers - Steelers week is here and Big Ben is broken

Mitch Widmeier dives into the Packers – Steelers Week 4 matchup. Mitch Widmeier covers the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Timberwolves for Zone Coverage. Before arriving in Minneapolis, Mitch was the Sports Director at KATE 1450 AM in Albert Lea and later hopped aboard with iHeartRadio in Des Moines. Mitch also streams a sports talk show on Twitch three days a week. Follow him at twitch.tv/honey_dubs on Twitch and @m_widmeier on Twitter.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Expected to Hit IR with Hamstring Injury

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly be without wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for multiple weeks. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Valdes-Scantling is expected to land on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Per NFL rules, players on injured reserve are required to miss a minimum of three weeks. That means the...
NFL
FanSided

Packers v. Steelers: Injury Reports, Game Preview & Final Predictions

After their big road win over San Francisco, the Green Bay Packers are back home at Lambeau Field to take on the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers, who have lost two straight games. Below you can find a few articles to help you prepare for this matchup, along with the injury reports and our final predictions for how this game will play out.
NFL
