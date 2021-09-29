Community remembers, honors Hannah Crutchfield

IRVINGTON — Parents, faculty members and the community are making sure the legacy of a 7-year-old IPS student and dancer lives on.

Hannah Crutchfield died from her injuries earlier this month after being hit by a driver in front of her school, George W Julian School.

Now, the dance studio where Crutchfield danced is honoring her memory and raising money for her family.

Shamura Caruthers-Spaulding says Crutchfield was a shining star at The Basement Dance Complex just down the road from her school. She was one of the studio's first dancers.

"She was a happy little girl," Caruthers-Spaulding said. "When Hannah would come in, it was like a calm spirit coming into the studio. She never complained about stretching, she never voiced any negativity, she was just a happy little girl, always brightened up every room she was in."

The studio partnered with I 85 Promotions to make shirts with a blue heart and halo. 50% of the proceeds will go to Crutchfield's family. The shirts on sale for $20 until October 10 and are available here.

"I wanted to do something that I could remember her, that the kids here could wear and always remember her, and we wanted to give something back to the community in regards to always remembering Hannah and her spirit," Caruthers-Spaulding said.

Dancers will wear ribbons with Crutchfield's favorite colors, pink and purple, in the studio and at competitions.

George Julian School 57 PTSA President Michelle Pleasant says the school community has been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support they've received. A PayPal account raised $27,800 for the George Julian family and the crossing guard involved in the accident.

Irvington Counseling and Irvington Wellness Center are offering pro bono services to those needing support, and community members have organized a letter writing campaign to request that Governor Eric Holcomb allocate some of the $350 million of remaining Coronavirus Relief Funds toward initiatives that will make our streets safer.

Amazon wishlists are also made for teachers and staff.

"Our George Julian School 57 community has been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support received in the wake of the tragedy on September 14th. Our Irvington neighborhood is a special community, and we have seen that come to light in the last few weeks.



Our PTSA has had countless individuals, businesses, and organizations reach out to offer their help and support for our school community and the families involved in the accident. Our PayPal giving funds raised a total of $27,800 to be shared with our George Julian family, as well as our crossing guard involved in the accident.



The generosity continued by fulfilling Amazon classroom wish lists, and Donors Choose projects for our teachers and staff. Irvington Counseling and Irvington Wellness Center are offering pro bono services to students, staff, and families needing support. Neighborhood families have collected funds to provide laundry services through Cedar+Sage Laundry Collective, grief support for other neighborhood families, and a t-shirt fundraiser is ongoing with Basement Dance Complex LLC.



Community members have organized a letter writing campaign to request that Governor Eric Holcomb allocate some of the $350 million of remaining Coronavirus Relief Funds toward initiatives that will make our streets safer. Our Rep. Blake Johnson and Rep. Mitch Gore have created a plan to address the increase in reckless driving in Indiana. The plan includes a focus on pedestrian safety measures including increased visibility for school zones, crosswalks that prioritize pedestrian safety first, and speed mitigation. We encourage everyone to continue to talk with your state and local representatives about prioritizing pedestrian safety and eliminating reckless driving.



Our community continues to grieve after such an immeasurable loss. We are thankful for the continued support and love."

