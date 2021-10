As the manhunt for YouTuber Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues, one more woman has come forward claiming she had given the hitchhiker a ride in Wyoming. Norma Jean Jalovec, a seasonal Wyoming resident from Florida, told Fox News that she picked up Laundrie on Aug. 29, two days after Petito was last seen. The woman then dropped him off around 6.30 or 6.40 MST (8.30 p.m. ET) at the Spread Creek dispersed camping area, where Petito's remains were discovered weeks later. Laundrie is the prime suspect in the death of the 22-year-old.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO