CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears to buy Arlington Park, potentially leave Soldier Field

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears are officially buying Arlington Park, which makes their move from Soldier Field look even more realistic.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Lightfoot prepared to move on at Soldier Field — with or without the Bears

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday sounded almost resigned to moving on at Soldier Field without the Bears, at least if convincing the team to stay requires building a new stadium to accommodate the financial reality of the modern-day National Football League. Lightfoot was forced to face the possibility of the...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Worth it to increase stadium capacity? We want to hear what you think about the Chicago Bears’ potential move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights.

The Chicago Bears signing a purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse is a move that would take the team a step closer toward securing property for a new stadium and leaving their longtime home at Soldier Field. Send us your thoughts in the form below and scroll down to submit your answers. Click here for all of our Bears coverage. ©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears sign a $197.2M purchase agreement for Arlington Heights racetrack land — taking the next step in a potential move from Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears have signed a purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse, a move that takes the team a step closer toward securing property for a new stadium and leaving their longtime home at Soldier Field. The Bears on June 17 submitted one of multiple bids to purchase the Arlington Heights property, which Churchill Downs Inc. last winter announced would be up for sale for ...
NFL
Chicago Public Radio

Emails Show Chicago Bears And The Park District Clashing Over Soldier Field Repairs

Newly obtained documents reveal the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Park District were rekindling a long-established rift in the months leading up to the Bears’ announcement that the team had placed a bid on a massive piece of property in the city’s northwest suburbs. Documents show that at an April...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arlington Park#Bears#Soldier Field#American Football
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WBEZ: Latest on the Bears’ Possible Soldier Field Exit

Three months ago the Bears publicly announced their bid for the Arlington International Racecourse property. While there's been talk over the years about a possible relocation, emails obtained by WBEZ show a larger rift between team leadership and the Chicago Park District, which owns Soldier Field.
NFL
National football post

Bears sign purchase deal for property at Arlington Park

The Chicago Bears took a significant step toward leaving their longtime home at Soldier Field. The Bears and Churchill Downs Inc. announced Wednesday they have signed a $197.2 million purchase and sale agreement (PSA) for the 326-acre property in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill. “Finalizing the PSA was the critical next...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bears move toward new stadium by buying Arlington Park property for $197M

The Bears announced Wednesday morning they have agreed to purchase the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, but stopped short of promising to build a new stadium there. The purchase will take time to complete, similar to closing on a house, but Churchill Downs selected the Bears’ bid and is...
NFL
Washington Post

The Chicago Bears have been trying to leave Soldier Field for 50 years. They might be closer than ever.

The Chicago Bears have been playing their home games at Soldier Field since 1971, the NFL’s second-longest stadium residency behind the Green Bay Packers. And for nearly all of those 50 years, the Bears have been trying to leave a stadium that is small by NFL standards, old by NFL standards and — perhaps most importantly to team owners looking to maximize their revenue — lacking in the amenities that cause NFL fans to spend their money.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: What are the costs if the Bears bail on Chicago for Arlington Heights? | Fans react to a potential move from Soldier Field | The 1871 fire you haven’t heard of

Good morning, Chicago. You may have heard: The Bears announced an agreement Wednesday to purchase Arlington International Racecourse and surrounding land for $197.2 million in anticipation of potentially building a larger, more modern stadium in the northwest suburb. We take a look at the financial questions involved, whether the state would play a role, and the reactions from Bears fans and ...
NFL
Detroit News

Wednesday's NFL: Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs

Chicago — The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field — one of the most recognizable stadiums in the United States — and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.
NFL
wlip.com

Chicago Bears Announce Purchase Agreement in Suburbs, Are They Leaving Soldier Field?

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field by officially signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park. The team made the announcement in a news release and Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million. Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before any deal can be finalized. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving what has been its lakefront home since 1971. Soldier Field has the smallest capacity of any current NFL stadium at just over 61-thousand seats.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field, with reaction from City Hall to the suburbs.

The Chicago Bears have signed a purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse, a move that takes the team a step closer toward securing property for a new stadium and leaving their longtime home at Soldier Field. The Bears on June 17 submitted one of multiple bids to purchase the Arlington Heights property, which Churchill Downs Inc. last winter announced would be up for sale for ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

At tailgates Sunday outside Soldier Field, Chicago Bears’ possible departure is a burning issue: ‘Arlington Heights, if they move, here I come’

Amid the sizzle of brats and burgers on Weber grills and plumes of cigar smoke, something else was burning outside historic Soldier Field on Sunday, days after fans awoke to the news of a possible move away from the 97-year-old stadium. On the upper Waldron parking deck just south of the stadium, the Bears’ possible move to Arlington Heights was unsurprisingly a hot topic among the hundreds of ...
NFL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy