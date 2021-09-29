Bears to buy Arlington Park, potentially leave Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field by officially signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park. The team made the announcement in a news release and Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million. Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before any deal can be finalized. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving what has been its lakefront home since 1971. Soldier Field has the smallest capacity of any current NFL stadium at just over 61-thousand seats.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO