Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Comanche County through 730 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buttermilk, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buttermilk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
