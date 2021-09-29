CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Palo Pinto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Palo Pinto County through 715 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Gordon, or 18 miles northeast of Ranger, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Palo Pinto County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

