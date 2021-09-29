CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

My COVID Kid

By Bret Itskowitch
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, we still have the variants to worry about. And the anti-vax, anti-mask silliness is still being supported in certain circles. But as of Sept 15th, 54% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and that number continues to grow. That’s good news, isn’t it?. Things seem to be getting...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kids and COVID-19: The numbers are 'concerningly' high

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It's that time of year when children start to get runny noses. But does the seemingly simple symptom warrant staying home from school and getting a COVID-19 test?. According to Aurora Health pediatrician Dr. Donald Beno, it's "yes" to both. Many children presenting with some congestion...
KIDS
103.9 The Breeze

Vaccine Available for Kids by Thanksgiving-But Maybe Not for My Son

COVID-19 is no joke. Both my fiancee and I had it and we are both completely vaccinated. I am disappointed that COVID and the vaccine have become a political statement and not a plight to keep everyone as healthy as possible. Now there is a vaccine that should be available for children ages 5 to 11 by Thanksgiving. Both Ryan's mom and I aren't 100% sure about it just yet.
KIDS
Columbus Dispatch

Letters: COVID and kids, early childhood learning, redistricting

Do what's right to set an example, and save, our children. September: a month of awareness. Sickle Cell Disease awareness — Sickle Cell afflicts over 100,000 African Americans, distorts red blood cells causing them to block blood vessels and results in intense pain crises and strokes. Childhood Cancer Awareness —...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Mental Health#Metrocard
coachellavalleyweekly.com

WILL COVID STOP KIDS FROM TRICK OR TREATING?

Halloween and Thanksgiving are around the corner. That means more family get togethers and the drinking festivities that go along with the holiday…….or does it? Will kids trick or treat and are we at a point where we would feel safe enough to attend a large dinner gathering. Last year I don’t think we had any Trick or Treaters. Will we all feel safe enough to let our kids out? I for one say NO.
KIDS
WAAY-TV

COVID vaccine for younger kids may be available by October

Younger kids may be able to get a special treat this Halloween. That's when experts say Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 may get emergency use authorization. The company says there are no tricks with its vaccine and called it safe and effective. "Around 1 in 4 cases...
KIDS
KVUE

Which treatments are effective for kids hospitalized with COVID-19?

AUSTIN, Texas — This current wave of COVID-19 in Central Texas is leading to more kids being hospitalized compared to past surges. Dr. Meena Iyer, the chief medical officer at Dell Children’s Medical Center and vice-chair of clinical affairs at UT Austin Dell Medical School, said that most kids hospitalized with COVID-19 at Dell Children’s are 13 and older. She said about 90% of those kids are unvaccinated, even though they are old enough to receive the vaccine. Iyer said most in that group are either obese, have hypertension or have other underlying health issues.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX 61

Family First | COVID-19 mortality in kids

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for people aged 5 to 11 within the next month, so let’s look at how much protection, and what type of protection, that age group can get from the vaccine. To do that, though, let’s start by looking...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fatherly

Long COVID in Kids Is Overblown. Now What?

Kids who catch COVID are usually asymptomatic or have mild illness, particularly if they don’t have underlying conditions. Between 15 percent and 42 percent of children and adolescents with COVID don’t develop any symptoms, and recently only 0.1 percent to 2 percent of kids with COVID have ended up in the hospital. It’s one of the few consistent points of light in the COVID-19 pandemic. But what of long COVID? Reports of kids with a mild sickness developing long haul COVID symptoms, such as headache and fatigue that last for weeks or months, is surely one of the biggest fear factors today for cautious parents. The fears, like the misleading reports and flawed studies that drive them, are overblown. Long COVID can happen, in adults and kids, but it’s ill-defined and vanishingly rare in the latter group.
KIDS
WIBC.com

Indy Prepping for Approval of COVID Vaccine for Younger Kids

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The FDA is widely expected to approve COVID vaccinations for kids as young as five by the end of the month. Health departments are getting ready now. The vaccine is currently approved for patients age 12 and up. Pfizer has submitted data to the FDA from clinical trials on younger patients. Marion County health director Virginia Caine says she’s been talking with school districts about hosting vaccine clinics — she anticipates three different locations in different parts of the county. She’s also reaching out to community health centers, and to pediatricians who haven’t been giving the vaccine because their patients are too young.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Record

Oklahoma divided over COVID-19 vaccine for kids

A coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is expected to be available by the end of the year. Some parents have tried to sneak in under-12-year-olds for early vaccination, while others say they don’t intend to have their children vaccinated even following approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
OKLAHOMA STATE
anjournal.com

Kid COVID cases account for 61% of newly infected

One of the clearest ways to compare the local impact this year’s Delta COVID variant is having on Hidalgo County compared to the original Alpha strain that hammered us last year, is to look at how many kids and teens are now catching the virus. Out of the 389 positive...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
coastreportonline.com

PERSPECTIVE: My COVID-19 experience

My experience with COVID-19 has definitely changed from when I first learned about it a year and a half ago. I remember in January 2020 when news broke about the coronavirus and thought the whole thing was funny. It originated in China and I remember saying that it will never make its way to the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The New Yorker

My Family Was a COVID Cluster

A few weeks ago, just after returning from a brief reporting trip to Baton Rouge, I went with my wife, Heather, and our two children on a late-summer vacation to a small house we’d rented in the Catskills. The house had caught our eye: it was a tiny place, a sort of architectural bento box that suggested the delineation of space without actually having walls between rooms. Arriving, we thought, This is going to work. The kids loved it immediately. There were all kinds of drawers and compartments to go through, everything made to fit, and there was a fire pit where we made s’mores, and everywhere we went the mountains opened up in front of us beautifully. We were operating, we knew, in spite of the pandemic; we’d booked late and overpaid. But by the second day we started to experience the happy, seditious feeling of vacation—it felt as if we were getting away with something.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slate

Help! I Teased My Infertile Friend About Kidnapping My Kid. It Didn’t Go Well.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns—your first month is only $1. Dear Prudence,. My good friend “Elaine” can’t have...
KIDS
healthing.ca

Toronto ready to vaccinate kids against COVID

Last week, Pfizer said their vaccine induced a ‘robust’ immune response in children between 5 and 11. Pending approval from Health Canada, Toronto is gearing up to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children younger than 12. A vaccination planning group has been established by Toronto Public Health along with local health...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy