My COVID Kid

A few weeks ago, just after returning from a brief reporting trip to Baton Rouge, I went with my wife, Heather, and our two children on a late-summer vacation to a small house we’d rented in the Catskills. The house had caught our eye: it was a tiny place, a sort of architectural bento box that suggested the delineation of space without actually having walls between rooms. Arriving, we thought, This is going to work. The kids loved it immediately. There were all kinds of drawers and compartments to go through, everything made to fit, and there was a fire pit where we made s’mores, and everywhere we went the mountains opened up in front of us beautifully. We were operating, we knew, in spite of the pandemic; we’d booked late and overpaid. But by the second day we started to experience the happy, seditious feeling of vacation—it felt as if we were getting away with something.

