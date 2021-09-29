CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Wyandotte man loses $3,000 in credit union impersonating scam

Cover picture for the articleWYANDOTTE, Mich. – A Downriver man’s checking account was completely wiped out after a phone call with who he thought was a representative of his credit union. He told Local 4 that it started with a call from what he thought was Zeal Credit Union asking if he was making an $800 purchase in a different state. They then told him his account information had been compromised and helped him change his password and pin, but instead of helping him get out of a scam, they walked him right into theirs.

