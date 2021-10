About 78% of logistics directors plan to accelerate the digital transformation of supply chains, according to a study by Accenture. The survey was conducted among leading companies in the American, European and Chinese markets. – Just two years ago, companies were implementing large-scale transformation programs: at the same time, they were introducing management systems for transportation, warehouse logistics, integrated planning, etc. Now the approach to the choice of technologies is becoming very point-like, focused on the business effect. Companies begin to objectively approach the planning of their own resources when they are involved in the transformation program.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO