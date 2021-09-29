Taste the Tradition: The last small town creamery in North Dakota, Pride Dairy

In this week’s Taste the Tradition, we visited the last small town creamery in North Dakota that is a huge hit at a national park — Pride Dairy in Bottineau.

Pride Dairy dates back to the 1930s.

When local dairy farmers would have extra cream, they would bring it in to make butter since that was easier to travel with.

They started making ice cream in the 1940s.

Owner Kriss Allard says those two items are still popular today.

“Ice cream and butter drive a lot of our volume here at Pride Dairy,” said Allard.

In 2012, Jeff Beyer bought it when the business almost closed. Allard and his wife bought the creamery in 2018 and have owned it since.

If you want to visit the last small town creamery and have some of the best ice cream in the state of North Dakota, then this is the place you need to be.

Pride Dairy has received recognition for having top-notch ice cream.



“It’s been something that we’ve been on Cheapism, we’ve been on Travel Advisor, multiple USA Today, a lot of different accolades and it’s just once people try it, they don’t go back to anything else,” said Allard.

Allard said most customers have a common experience.



“I get people coming in here, they’re excited to have ice cream and they’re excited to eat the ice cream,” said Allard. “They’re excited when they leave, feel a little guilty about indulging, but it’s always positive.”

The most popular flavor is the Thomas Jefferson Vintage Vanilla Ice Cream, which is a reproduction of a recipe from Thomas Jefferson.

It’s even served at Mount Rushmore, and it’s the same recipe from many years ago.



“So you know, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Allard said. “So yeah, don’t change the recipe.”

While the recipes aren’t changing, there is a change happening in the near future, according to Allard.



“We got some exciting stuff coming in 2022,” said Allard. “We’re not quite ready to let the secret out, but I think everybody is going to be excited when they do see it.”

Pride Dairy is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 517 Thompson St.

