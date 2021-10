KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Knoxville College may want to keep a close eye on their books, or else a goat may eat their homework. The four-legged and hungry animals are wandering around campus, munching on kudzu ahead of the college's homecoming. They are there to beautify the campus and are expected to stay for a few weeks. More goats are also expected to join them on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO