ASU professor mentoring Hispanic students to be therapists
TEMPE, Ariz. — An ASU assistant professor is inspiring future mental health professionals with Hispanic backgrounds to find healing within themselves and others. Dr. Cristalis Capielo Rosario founded the PLENA research lab, which currently has 15 students who identify as students of color or Latino. The research team’s mission is to conceptualize and disseminate research “in multiculturalism and Latinx psychology.”www.12news.com
