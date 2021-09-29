AMC FearFest 25th Anniversary Full Movie Lineup Announced
AMC and AMC+ have announced the return of FearFest, the annual horror and genre programming event spanning all month long from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. This year, FearFest celebrates its 25th anniversary, and the offerings include over 680 hours of programming and more than 100 unique titles, from horror classics like Halloween and The Shining to AMC Originals like The Walking Dead and Eli Roth's History of Horror. A teaser video announcing the lineup has been released, and you can watch the clip below.movieweb.com
Comments / 0