China’s Bureaucrats Have Their Own Crackdown Under Way

On Sept. 24, China announced a blanket prohibition on all cryptocurrency transactions and mining. Citing concern for national security and “safety of people’s assets,” 10 government agencies announced the crackdown in an effort to clamp down on illicit activities and financial speculation. The action prohibits all crypto-related transactions and services provided by off-shore crypto exchanges but does not prohibit the possession of cryptocurrencies. It follows narrower bans issued in May of this year, as well as in 2013 and 2017. While some commentators are skeptical that this latest effort will succeed given past failures, this latest ban is the first-ever blanket ban on all cryptocurrency transactions, and it involves the largest number of regulatory agencies to date.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO