China’s Bureaucrats Have Their Own Crackdown Under Way
In the U.S., central bankers trade stocks and federal judges hear cases of companies in which they hold financial interests. The first is legal (but controversial); the second is illegal but not uncommon. In China, however, the official position on such issues is: No. As President Xi Jinping reins in business tycoons and tightens regulations, his own bureaucrats aren’t spared scrutiny. The message is clear: Don’t mix business and government.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0