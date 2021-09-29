CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Bureaucrats Have Their Own Crackdown Under Way

By Shuli Ren
Washington Post
 6 days ago

In the U.S., central bankers trade stocks and federal judges hear cases of companies in which they hold financial interests. The first is legal (but controversial); the second is illegal but not uncommon. In China, however, the official position on such issues is: No. As President Xi Jinping reins in business tycoons and tightens regulations, his own bureaucrats aren’t spared scrutiny. The message is clear: Don’t mix business and government.

