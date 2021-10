Over the past decade and a half, Daniel Craig has become so synonymous with James Bond that it’s easy to forget just how royally pissed off a lot of 007 fans were when his casting was first announced. Shortly after the gruffly handsome, but relatively unknown, Brit was anointed as Pierce Brosnan’s successor at a splashy London press conference on October 14, 2005, the Bond faithful rushed to their computers and began firing, behaving with the same trollish, knee-jerk wrath that would soon become the favorite pastime of Marvel fanboys. Their boycott-threatening beefs mostly hinged on the belief that at 5’ 10” Craig was simply too short to play the iconic character (Bond is six-feet tall in Ian Fleming’s novels). Secondary was that the notion of a blonde Bond bordered on sacrilege. Before he’d even reported for duty, Craig was basically being called New Coke in a dinner jacket.

