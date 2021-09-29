Shaq: If Kyrie Irving was my teammate, I'd tell Nets to 'get his ass up out of here'
Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal joined the Tiki and Tierney show on Wednesday to discuss the league’s top storylines and more.www.audacy.com
Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal joined the Tiki and Tierney show on Wednesday to discuss the league’s top storylines and more.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0