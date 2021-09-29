CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot By School Police In South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxlnf_0cCFLOm700

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot by school police in South Los Angeles Wednesday.

Los Angeles School Police Department officers responded at about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a man in a vehicle causing a disturbance near George Washington Carver Middle School, located at 4410 McKinley Ave., according to the department’s Sgt. Rudy Perez.

Once officers found and contacted the man, an altercation ensued and he allegedly pulled a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man ran to the area of East 43rd Street and McKinley Avenue, about a block from school, where he was shot at least once by school police, Perez said.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing. No further details were released.

The Los Angeles School Police Department provides police services to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Comments / 2

 

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Shooting#Police Services#Cbsla
Comments / 0

