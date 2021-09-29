U of M not planning to offer refunds to fans not compliant with new FedExForum guidelines
FedExForum announced it will allow fans to use CLEAR Health Pass with uploaded proof for faster entry. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.dailymemphian.com
Comments / 0