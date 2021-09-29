Commission proclaims September as Hunger Action Month

At its regular meeting Monday, the Coffee County Commission proclaimed September as Hunger Action Month in support of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. The proclamation detailed the organization’s work to fight hunger, including providing 617,100 pounds of food last year through Coffee County’s eight participating agencies and providing 482,109 meals for the county’s residents. The food bank also serves 390 Coffee County senior citizens through its Brown Bag Program of the Wiregrass. During the past 31 years, the food bank has distributed more than 80 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste, helped to provide more than 62 million meals, served 200 agencies, and has served the Wiregrass during times of natural disaster.