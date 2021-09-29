CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee County, AL

Commission proclaims September as Hunger Action Month

By Morgan Usry
Dothan Eagle
 8 days ago

At its regular meeting Monday, the Coffee County Commission proclaimed September as Hunger Action Month in support of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. The proclamation detailed the organization’s work to fight hunger, including providing 617,100 pounds of food last year through Coffee County’s eight participating agencies and providing 482,109 meals for the county’s residents. The food bank also serves 390 Coffee County senior citizens through its Brown Bag Program of the Wiregrass. During the past 31 years, the food bank has distributed more than 80 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste, helped to provide more than 62 million meals, served 200 agencies, and has served the Wiregrass during times of natural disaster.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brockton, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Coffee County, AL
Government
County
Coffee County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
NBC News

Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

The family of an Arlington, Texas, teenager suspected of injuring four people in a school shooting said he had been bullied and was recently robbed. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire at Timberview High School. He turned himself in to police following an hourslong manhunt after he fled the school.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy