LCCC celebrates National Manufacturing Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (LCCC RELEASE) - Laramie County Community College will recognize National Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 1 with community partners from across the region and hands-on experiences. Manufacturing Day is designed to show students, parents and the public what modern manufacturing is about. One of the fastest growing career fields, manufacturers are seeking to fill four million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade.www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
