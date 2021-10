History will offer a pretty clear assessment of the aftermath of the 2020 election. On Nov. 3, voters cast their final ballots for president, giving Joe Biden a majority of votes nationally and victories in enough states to carry the electoral college. Then President Donald Trump, building on a foundation of skepticism he’d been crafting for months — years — tried to undercut that victory. The result was a siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers finalized the election results, a historic attack on Congress and on American democracy.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 HOURS AGO