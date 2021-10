It’s pretty clear that coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team have a strong bond. That’s evidenced by what the team did for him on Friday. Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2020, but had his one-year biopsy this week to confirm the coach remains cancer-free. When that came back negative, Washington players produced a video celebrating their coach and discussing what he means to them. The players also gathered donations for charities that fund new cancer research and treatments.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO