Sage Steele Complains That ESPN’s Vaccine Mandate Is ‘Sick’ and ‘Scary’

By Dessi Gomez
 6 days ago
In discussion with ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, ESPN’s Sage Steele complained that her employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is “sick” and “scary.”. That didn’t stop her from complying with it, however. Appearing on Cutler’s podcast, the host of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and “SportsCenter on the Road,” and “Up Close with Sage Steele” on ESPN+, demonstrated the effectiveness of vaccine mandates when she said she got the shot in order to keep her job.

