Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Kyren Williams vs. Jerome Ford

Notre Dame and Cincinnati will have to see which of their leading rushers has a better approach to football. The Irish have Kyren Williams, who appears to be taking a step back from last season on the ground. The good news for him is that he remains very productive when acting as a receiver, and we’ve seen him successfully act as a threat for opposing defenses. Whether he can do that in this game could depend on who’s playing quarterback for the Irish the majority of the time.