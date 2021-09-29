CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Kyren Williams vs. Jerome Ford

By Geoffrey Clark
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame and Cincinnati will have to see which of their leading rushers has a better approach to football. The Irish have Kyren Williams, who appears to be taking a step back from last season on the ground. The good news for him is that he remains very productive when acting as a receiver, and we’ve seen him successfully act as a threat for opposing defenses. Whether he can do that in this game could depend on who’s playing quarterback for the Irish the majority of the time.

