In August of 2021, the Secretary of Defense announced that the Secretaries of the Military Departments will require full vaccination of all military servicemembers, which includes both active-duty and members of the Ready Reserves. According to the Secretary of Defense, a servicemember is fully vaccinated two weeks following the second dose of a two-dose vaccine and two weeks following a one-dose vaccine, regardless of whether the servicemember was previously infected with COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO