Barcelona are confident Pedri will be back for their Champions League clash with Benfica next week. It's a huge group tie after losing to Bayern Munich in the first game. The game at the Estadio de Luz could be Pedri's time to return after a quads injury. SPORT have already reported that match was his comeback target. It will depend on how he feels in the coming hours and days.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO