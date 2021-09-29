MCU Director Wants Marvel To Give Thor 2 The 'Snyder Cut' Treatment - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In today's Entertainment Fix, Chris Pratt is voicing Mario in the new Super Mario Bros. animated film and the internet has a lot of opinions about it. Even Chris Pratt himself has weighed in. Soon after it was announced that Pratt had been cast as Mario, it became apparent that the red-clad, mustachioed plumber had his work cut out for him as the internet became flooded with reactions, memes, and jokes over the seemingly controversial casting choice. Some supported the decision whilst others sighed a subdued "mamma mia" in response to the news. The BBC has announced that Russell T Davies will return as showrunner for Doctor Who, starting with the show's 60th anniversary. Revealed on the Doctor Who website, Russell T Davies will replace exiting showrunner Chris Chibnall, who leaves the show along with current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, next year. Davies will make his return with the 60th Anniversary episode of Doctor Who in 2023, "and series beyond" according to the BBC. The Cowboy Bebop Netflix series has released its first poster, which comes with the first look at Spike's Swordfish. The poster was published on the verified Netflix Twitter account on Friday. The poster shows the backs of characters Spike, Jet, and Faye with the Swordfish flying in the distance. Netflix will host TUDUM, which is a three-hour event hosted on Netflix's social media channels. The streamer promises to show off new looks at its upcoming movies and shows including The Witcher, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, and more. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO