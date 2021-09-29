CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCU Director Wants Marvel To Give Thor 2 The 'Snyder Cut' Treatment - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Zack Snyder might've just started a trend with his 4-hour long epic director's cut of Justice League - one that's inspiring a filmmaker in the MCU. The director behind Thor: The Dark World, Alan Taylor, recently spoke with Inverse and expressed interest in returning to put together a director's cut of his Marvel sequel. In the interview, he spoke fondly about witnessing Zack Snyder's pursuits at a director's cut. Continuing the interview, Alan Taylor states how the process was less than fun for him and how, "[Kevin Feige has] got an empire he's running and things have to be changed to fit into other things. My regret was that the movie that got released was changed quite a bit in a way that I couldn't shape really." It's been quite a few years since the 2013 Thor movie sequel, and with the MCU well on its way to releasing Thor: Love and Thunder next year, Disney is likely keeping their eyes forward with this particular Marvel property. #MCU #ThorLoveAndThunder In other news, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has a release date! Disney revealed in this tweet that the new entry into the Star Wars universe will be premiering on Disney Plus later this year, December 29th. And finally, looks like DC is getting into the NFT business. By registering for DC Fandome on October 5th, you can receive a free NFT chosen by the DC publisher and chief creative officer, Jim Lee.

