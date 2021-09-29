CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

New Jersey Voters Evaluate Gubernatorial Candidates’ First Debate, Weigh In On Most Important Issues

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9PUZ_0cCFJMnP00

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — We are a little more than one month from Election Day for New Jersey governor, and voters are evaluating the candidates’ first debate .

Gov. Phil Murphy is doubling down on his debate stage pledge for no new taxes.

“What I didn’t say last night is ‘I hope taxes go down,'” the governor said Wednesday.

Tuesday night, the incumbent Democrat butted heads with his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli for their first debate in the governor’s race.

“It looked like they were just arguing back and forth, like throwing shots at each other,” Newark resident Sierra Johnson said.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman went around asking voters, after watching the debate, what their most important issues are in this race.

Almost everyone answered — the pandemic.

“This vaccine tension is very tough, so I hope the new governor can try to figure it out,” Little Falls resident Lauren Kaniuk said.

So what say the candidates?

“I’m vaccinated,” Ciattarelli said. “I promoted my vaccination. I encourage people to get vaccinated. Do I believe that government has a right to tell people they have to take a medicine? No, I don’t.”

“You can’t look for wiggle room on vaccines and ‘your body, your choice.’ You can’t ignore the science as it relates to masking,” Murphy said.

What else do Jersey voters care about?

“Taxes, taxes, taxes,” Nutley resident Betty Tomasulo said.

Businessman and former Assemblyman Ciattarelli took the governor to task on New Jersey having some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

“His last budget’s $46 billion, $11 billion more. He’s raised every single tax and tolls,” he said.

“I hate to let pesky facts get in the way, but you know why the budget is up, Assemblyman? Because of the mess you left,” Murphy said.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

“I’m still undecided,” one man said.

A new poll from Stockton University has Murphy at 50% with Ciattarelli at 41%.

“I feel Murphy’s doing a great job, so I’m just gonna stick with that train,” Jersey City resident Henrika Smith said.

READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Republican Candidate Jack Ciattarelli Face Off In Fiery Debate

“I think he handled the pandemic terribly. I think small business is getting hammered. You can see it all around, so I think there’s some things he’s got to address if he wants to get re-elected,” Andover resident Charlie Gartland said.

In the spin room, post-debate, Murphy cut off CBS2’s Jessica Layton from asking if there’s any COVID rate in schools that could make him consider a vaccine requirement for teachers.

His office swiftly apologized and sent CBS2 the following statement:

“Governor Murphy thanks our educators for their tireless commitment to our students, even amid the challenging circumstances of the past 18 months. We are confident that school districts across New Jersey will report that the vast majority of teachers opted get vaccinated ahead of the October 18 deadline. While we will continue to encourage and prioritize vaccination for all who are eligible, we must also ensure that schools have sufficient staff to remain open for full-time, in-person instruction.”

The candidates’ second and final debate is mid-October.

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Candidates for New Jersey lieutenant governor debate at Rider University

The Democrat and Republican running for lieutenant governor in this year’s election debated at Rider University on Tuesday evening in their first and only debate. Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Republican Diane Allen clashed over COVID-19 vaccination requirements and a handful of other issues, but they both agreed they’d welcome President Joe Biden to the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Philly

COVID-19 Transmission Rates Continue To Drop In New Jersey, Gov. Murphy Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — There was some encouraging news coming out of New Jersey Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy announced COVID-19 transmission rates continue to drop in the Garden State. The state is still seeing cases of in-school transmission. So far this year more than 300 students and 60 staff members have been impacted by outbreaks in districts throughout the state. Officials issued a new directive on Wednesday. “Requiring all students to report data to them on a weekly basis, this reporting will give us a more complete picture of the cases and vaccination rates among students and staff,” Murphy said. The governor’s executive order requiring all school staff to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID testing goes into effect on Oct. 18. It applies to bus drivers as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

Spending spree leaves Ciattarelli with thin coffers

Gubernatorial spending sprees are in full swing. Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli has spent just over $8.9 million during the general election campaign, nearly draining his campaign coffers and drawing him ever closer to a spending cap. Ciattarelli’s spending, revealed in 29-day pre-election reports submitted to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, left the […] The post Spending spree leaves Ciattarelli with thin coffers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
inquirer.com

Unpaid and unelected, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy is among the most powerful forces in her husband’s administration

On a summer day that brought Tammy Murphy from one end of New Jersey to the other, checking in on a construction site in Gloucester County was a priority. With metal beams towering overhead, Murphy walked across a dust-coated, concrete slab at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, a site on the Delaware River that will one day be a manufacturing hub for giant steel pipes to anchor wind farms off the coast.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey Globe announces State Senate debate schedule

The New Jersey Globe will host debates in three of the state’s most closely-watched races for the New Jersey State Senate on three Sunday nights in October, including a self-moderated debate in the 16th district between Republican Michael Pappas and Democrat Andrew Zwicker inspired by the Santos/Vinick debate The West Wing.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey adds 13,000 voters in September

New Jersey added 12,958 voters to its registration rolls between September 1 and October 1, according to data released today by the New Jersey Division of Elections. It’s a big rise compared to the 4,000 voter increase recorded in August of this year, but still nowhere near the 120,000 voters the state added in September 2020, in the midst of an immensely high-turnout presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSET

Gubernatorial candidates focus on education, employment following debate

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In their second debate, Virginia gubernatorial candidates Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin faced off on topics including education and jobs. McAuliffe stated he strongly supports vaccine mandates for workers to address the COVID-19 crisis, while Youngkin said he supports the vaccine but not forcing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS New York

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Republican Candidate Jack Ciattarelli Face Off In Fiery Debate

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli faced off for the first time on the debate stage Tuesday. Murphy is trying to become the first Democrat to win a second term in the state in more than four decades. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, these past four years, New Jersey has faced an unprecedented number of issues, and Tuesday’s debate had a little bit of everything — lively discussion on those topics and a lot of drama between the candidates. Murphy is being challenged by Ciattarelli, a former assemblyman. Both men were businessmen before getting...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Weehawken#Democrat#Republican#Cbs2#Stockton University
New Jersey Monitor

Divides clear in first gubernatorial debate

Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli met on the debate stage for the first time in Newark Tuesday night in what became a raucous hour that drew a clear divide between the two men seeking New Jersey’s top elected post, replete with repeated jeering from the crowd. The attacks started just minutes […] The post Divides clear in first gubernatorial debate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy & Ciatterelli Face Off In Raucous Gubernatorial Debate

HARRY HURLEY ANALYSIS OF THE PHIL MURPHY VERSUS JACK CIATTERELLI FIRST DEBATE. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger Jack Ciaterrelli squared off last night in a very hard-hitting, raucous first debate. The Moderators were from ABC New York and Philadelphia and Univision. Early on, the moderators lost...
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Gubernatorial Debate

“Tonight Jack Ciattarelli proved beyond a doubt that he is best suited to lead our state forward with common-sense, authenticity, and a clear vision for how to bring tax relief and good-paying jobs back to New Jersey. Jack’s a born and bred Jersey guy who has raised a family, started a business and created jobs here, which will prove to be a welcome break from Phil Murphy, a radically out-of-touch Goldman Sachs socialist. Not only did Phil Murphy fail to take ownership of the scandals of serial harassment and mistreatment of female staffers that occurred under his watch, he also failed to take ownership of his overreaching, big-government agenda which has led to one of the worst unemployment rates in the nation, record-high taxes, and nearly 10,000 dead seniors and veterans due to his reckless decision to house COVID-patients with healthy nursing home residents. One thing was made abundantly clear tonight – the polls in this race are statistically tied because Jack Ciattarelli is the ideal leader for New jersey who is best suited to fix our state and finally get us moving in the right direction.”
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Vaccines
washingtoninformer.com

Va. Gubernatorial Candidates McAuliffe, Youngkin Clash in Final Debate

In the second and final debate between Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, the candidates revealed distinctly different views on COVID-19 vaccines with about 35 days remaining until the general eection on Nov. 2. “I’m running against a candidate who actually has been spreading anti-vax rhetoric...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

New Jersey, Virginia, showdowns tonight in the nation's only two 2021 gubernatorial races

The major candidates in the only two states to hold elections for governor this November face off Tuesday night on the debate stage. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli will square off in the first of two head-to-head encounters ahead of the Nov. 2nd election. At the same time in Virginia, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin are set to tangle in their second debate.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy