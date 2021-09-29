CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Tiny Homes Village In Eagle Rock

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles city officials and community leaders broke ground Wednesday on a new project to help the homeless in Eagle Rock. The site will become the district’s second tiny homes village.

The Eagle Rock location will make nearly 100 beds available to people experiencing homelessness in the community.

In June, L.A. City Councilmember Kevin De Leon broke ground on the nation’s largest tiny home village along Highland Park’s Arroyo Seco. On Wednesday morning he talked about the need for change despite opposition.

“Our homelessness crisis will only grow. It will only grow, not just in Eagle Rock, but in Highland Park and El Sereno, throughout Skid Row, and throughout the great city of Los Angeles,” said De Leon. “If LA is the epicenter for homelessness nationwide, then our district, [Council District 14] is ground zero.”

This is part of a larger plan to develop 25,000 new housing units by 2025.

