Remarks After the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial

QUESTION: (Off-mike.) SECRETARY RAIMONDO: That issue is outside of the scope of TTC, so it wasn’t on today’s agenda. QUESTION: (Inaudible) thing that came out of today?. MS VESTAGER: Well, not only is it amazing to be here – the hospitality, the level of organization – even the flags are behaving well. (Laughter.) For me, one of the big takeaways is our discussions on artificial intelligence, that minds are meeting for artificial intelligence to be trustworthy, to be human-centered, and to have a risk-based approach which, of course, will leave so much AI untouched by regulation or invasion from a political side, but focus on the areas where something fundamental is at stake, whether it’s the risk of discrimination or things like that.