CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Remarks After the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: (Off-mike.) SECRETARY RAIMONDO: That issue is outside of the scope of TTC, so it wasn’t on today’s agenda. QUESTION: (Inaudible) thing that came out of today?. MS VESTAGER: Well, not only is it amazing to be here – the hospitality, the level of organization – even the flags are behaving well. (Laughter.) For me, one of the big takeaways is our discussions on artificial intelligence, that minds are meeting for artificial intelligence to be trustworthy, to be human-centered, and to have a risk-based approach which, of course, will leave so much AI untouched by regulation or invasion from a political side, but focus on the areas where something fundamental is at stake, whether it’s the risk of discrimination or things like that.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares today in Paris. The Secretary conveyed deep U.S. appreciation for Spain’s continued support of the relocation and transit of individuals from Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Albares discussed plans for future diplomatic engagement and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, along with ways that Spain and the United States can cooperate to address issues of democracy and human rights in Latin America and a range of other global and regional issues, including ongoing efforts to support the Venezuelan people as they work to restore democracy in their country.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Francine Lacqua of Bloomberg

QUESTION: Fabulous. Secretary, thank you so much for speaking to Bloomberg. SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s great to be with you. QUESTION: We’re here in France. It’s been a difficult three weeks diplomatically. How angry really were the French over the subs?. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, we’ve had a – we’ve had a...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at a Joint Press Availability

MODERATOR: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen – those in the room, those watching online – to this final press conference for the OECD’s Ministerial Council Meeting. We’ll have a – we’ll hear a few remarks from the Secretary-General, followed by remarks from the Secretary of State, who chaired the meeting. And then we will take some questions and answers. I now hand the floor over to the Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Gdp#Eu#The European Union
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Leads Effort to Press Russia on Chemical Weapons Use at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council Meeting

Today in The Hague, the United States and 44 other countries submitted questions to the Russian Federation regarding the poisoning of Mr. Aleksey Navalny on Russian soil last year. The presentation of these questions coincides with the Ninety-Eighth Session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Executive Council, a 41-member policy-making body charged with promoting the effective implementation of and compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The CWC, of which both the United States and the Russian Federation are members, allows States Parties to “request clarification on any matter that causes doubt in regard to compliance.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘I think we open their eyes,’ U.S. Commerce Secretary remarks at conclusion of inaugural US-EU Trade

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited Astrobotic Technology’s North Side headquarters Thursday to mark the conclusion of the inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meetings in Pittsburgh, of which she and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai were co-chairs. Following a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Factbox: The 10 working groups under the U.S.- EU Trade & Technology Council

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. and European Union trade and competition officials launched a new forum on Wednesday, joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor supplies and coordinate regulation of large technology firms. Senior cabinet officials from both continents pledged to cooperate on the...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the Outcomes of the U.S. – Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on September 30

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Russian Federation at the conclusion of the U.S.-Russia bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue:. Today in Geneva, interagency delegations from the United States and the Russian Federation convened for the second meeting of...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
WDBO

US, EU agree to further trade and technology talks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and the European Union agreed Wednesday to carry on the work of 10 expert-level panels to explore and recommend solutions to a variety of trade disputes and challenges. During the first of two days of trade and technology talks in Pittsburgh, they instructed...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S., EU Agree to Work on Chip Supplies, Tech Rules, China Trade

PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and European Union agreed on Wednesday to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms. Launching a new forum, the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), senior...
FOREIGN POLICY
jack1065.com

U.S., EU to launch consultations on tech regulations, trade, China

PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and European Union trade and competition officials are set to launch a new forum on Wednesday joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor output and coordinate regulation of large technology firms. The new U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will hold its...
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

U.S.-EU tech trade summit clouded by French reservations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -France is seeking to water down a planned joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation, against the wishes of other EU countries, EU diplomats said on Tuesday. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Let's reform not ruin the WTO, EU trade chief urges U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United States needs to work with the European Union to reform the World Trade Organization rather than let it decline through neglect, the EU trade chief said on Monday,. "We need reform, not ruin," European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech at...
U.S. POLITICS
Gazette

EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more clout and set standards and rules for the 21st century, the EU's trade and digital chiefs said, underscoring global concerns about China's growing power. The comments by Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager came ahead of the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

EU to Attend U.S. Trade, Tech Council as French Fury Eases

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will go ahead as planned next week after it was put in doubt because of French anger over the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine contract. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman inaugurated the U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue today in Bern with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu. The launch of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Switzerland and deepening the two countries’ longstanding cooperation on critical global issues.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy