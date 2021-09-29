Texas Woman Went on the News and Begged for Help Finding Husband’s Killer. Now She’s Accused of ‘Depraved’ Murder-for-Hire Plot.

Authorities in Tennessee have filed separate seven criminal charges against the man who they say shot and killed three relatives — including his own mother and his 11-year-old sister. Nathanial Pipkin, 22, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault resulting in death after authorities say he shot and killed his mother Traci L. McNeely, 44, his brother Carson G. Pipkin, 20, and a juvenile whose name is redacted in court documents. He’s also accused of attempted first-degree murder in an alleged attack on Jesse Morton McNeely, 47. The Columbia, Tenn. Daily Herald noted that Jesse Morton was Traci’s husband.

