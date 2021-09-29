CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Woman Went on the News and Begged for Help Finding Husband’s Killer. Now She’s Accused of ‘Depraved’ Murder-for-Hire Plot.

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 6 days ago
Late last year, a Texas woman delivered an impassioned plea on the local TV airwaves to find her husband’s killer. “I just hope that at some point, maybe this person can recognize the gravity of what they’ve done and come feel some sort of guilt, enough to come forward because I’m not supposed to be widowed at 48,” Jennifer Lynne Faith tearfully told WFAA, a local ABC affiliate in Dallas.

Law & Crime

Tennessee Man Charged with Murdering Mother, Sister, and Brother — Then Attempting to Murder Fourth Relative

Authorities in Tennessee have filed separate seven criminal charges against the man who they say shot and killed three relatives — including his own mother and his 11-year-old sister. Nathanial Pipkin, 22, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault resulting in death after authorities say he shot and killed his mother Traci L. McNeely, 44, his brother Carson G. Pipkin, 20, and a juvenile whose name is redacted in court documents. He’s also accused of attempted first-degree murder in an alleged attack on Jesse Morton McNeely, 47. The Columbia, Tenn. Daily Herald noted that Jesse Morton was Traci’s husband.
TENNESSEE STATE
Law & Crime

Maryland Man Allegedly Raped, Tried to Kill Homeless Woman. Police Fear There Could Be Other Victims.

A Maryland man put up a generous façade when meeting a homeless woman, but kindness turned to violence when he raped and tried to kill her, authorities say. Patrick Clayton Parker, 32, faces a count of first-degree rape, attempted second-degree murder, and first-degree assault, the Montgomery County Department of Police said on Friday. Now, police fear he may have more victims.
MARYLAND STATE
Law & Crime

Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect in Texas School Shooting

Officers said four people got hurt in a school shooting on Wednesday, and they arrested a young man as the suspect. Arlington, Texas, cops identified him as Timothy George Simpkins, 18. Cops initially said Simpkins could be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY-6260. They followed...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

California Woman Charged with Murdering 2-Year-Old Daughter Nearly Two Decades After Toddler’s Death

After nearly 20 years, law enforcement authorities in Florida believe they have solved a cold case murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced that 37-year-old Mary Liza Mansker had been taken into custody in California for allegedly killing her daughter, Marselina A. Liza, in Niceville in December 2002.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘We’re Going to Hunt’: Bodycam Footage Shows Minneapolis Cops Describe Being ‘Out Hunting,’ Linking ‘Looting’ with Race During George Floyd Protests

An investigation is underway after a commander and lieutenant with the Minneapolis Police Department were recorded on body-worn camera footage describing “hunting” people and suggesting white people do not engage in looting during Black Lives Matter demonstrators at the height of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd last spring.
PROTESTS
Law & Crime

Watch Live: Kyle Rittenhouse Motion Hearing

The teenager who killed two men and injured a third amid raucous protests is set for court Tuesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is scheduled for a motions hearing to begin at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT. You can watch in the player above. He shot and killed Joseph...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Covered in Blood, Rampaging Triple Murder Suspect Insisted He Had Been Raped: Sheriff

“It’s a horrific scene,” said a local sheriff. A man doing work in Florida for an out-of-state electric company lashed out, culminating in a bloody triple murder, according to authorities in Polk County. Later, while on the run and covered in blood, he allegedly told others that he had been raped. Shaun Runyon, 39, is being held for three counts of first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, online records show.
POLK COUNTY, FL
