Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the Workforce Management into Tech Jobs Roundtable

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSECRETARY BLINKEN: Gina, thank you very much and it’s wonderful to be here with all of you. Thank you so much for taking the time for this conversation this afternoon. We’ve had a very productive day already in Pittsburgh, a great American city, an industrial capital in the last century, a high-tech capital in this century, and so a very fitting place I think for the conversations we’re having.

POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister França

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França yesterday in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister França discussed the cooperation between the United States and Brazil on bilateral, regional, and global issues, including our economic ties, climate change, and economic security. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and thanked Foreign Minister França for Brazil’s support in addressing regional migration.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel for the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 29 to serve as a co-chair, alongside Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, of the inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial. They will meet with the European Union co-chairs, European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovski, to advance shared democratic values, expand and deepen our transatlantic trade and investment ties, and update the rules of the road for the 21st century economy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with DRC President Tshisekedi 

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi today, in New York City, on the margins of the UN General Assembly.  Secretary Blinken and President Tshisekedi discussed advancing shared global and regional priorities through the U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace, Prosperity, and Preservation.  The Secretary commended President Tshisekedi’s leadership as African Union Chair, including his efforts to strengthen relations among Great Lakes region countries and stop armed groups’ illicit trafficking of natural resources in the sub-region.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Foreign Minister Alvarez here to the State Department and to Washington. We have had a chance to spend a fair bit of time together in various meetings and on the phone, but it’s especially good to have him here in person. And I think it’s evidence of the very strong partnership between the United States and the Dominican Republic. We have a diverse, vibrant economy. I think we’re going to talk about, I think, the potential for even more investment and trade.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Signing of the Singapore-United States Third-Country Training Program (TCTP) Memorandum of Understanding Renewal

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It is especially a pleasure to have my good friend the foreign minister here at the State Department. We work closely together going back many years now, including my last stint in government, and we had an opportunity to see each other in New York at the UN General Assembly for the U.S.-ASEAN meeting. But it’s always very, very valuable for me and for us to be able to spend time directly.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Jon Delano of KDKA-TV Pittsburgh

QUESTION: Well, Secretary Blinken, thank you so much for spending time with us. I really appreciate it. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Great to be with you, Jon. QUESTION: So let me just ask you. You could have chosen any city in America, maybe even in Europe, for this first-ever U.S.-European Trade and Technology Council meeting. Why did you choose Pittsburgh?
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in Roundtable on Apprenticeship in Switzerland

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman participated in a roundtable on apprenticeships hosted by Chargé d’Affaires Eva Weigold Schultz today in Bern. The Deputy Secretary, Swiss State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation Martina Hirayama, and corporate executives discussed U.S.-Swiss cooperation on vocational education and training, including Swiss apprenticeship programs in the United States that currently provide training opportunities for more than 40,000 American workers. Participants included Christa Markwalder of Zurich Insurance, who is also a member of Swiss parliament; Matthew Lauer of Mercuria Energy Trading; Volker Stephan of ABB; Kathryn Rowan of Nestlé; and Alain Gendre of Kudelski Group. All participants expressed interest in expanding collaboration on apprenticeships and vocational education and training between the United States and Switzerland to support workforce development for the economy of the future, including by updating the Memorandum of Understanding on apprenticeships between the United States and Switzerland, which was first signed in 2015.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at a Joint Press Availability

MODERATOR: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen – those in the room, those watching online – to this final press conference for the OECD’s Ministerial Council Meeting. We’ll have a – we’ll hear a few remarks from the Secretary-General, followed by remarks from the Secretary of State, who chaired the meeting. And then we will take some questions and answers. I now hand the floor over to the Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Francine Lacqua of Bloomberg

QUESTION: Fabulous. Secretary, thank you so much for speaking to Bloomberg. SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s great to be with you. QUESTION: We’re here in France. It’s been a difficult three weeks diplomatically. How angry really were the French over the subs?. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, we’ve had a – we’ve had a...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Science Speaks: Green Economy

The Science Speaks blog series offers a deep dive into science, technology, and innovation topics on the minds of the public. The series explains focal topics through relatable analogies and asks readers to consider key opportunities, explore avenues for advancing gender equity and equality, and answer the ultimate question: Why should we care?
AGRICULTURE
U.S. Department of State

U.S. and OECD Co-Host Panel on Quality Infrastructure and the Blue Dot Network

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined business and civil society representatives for a discussion on the Blue Dot Network and the imperative to raise standards in infrastructure investment on October 5, 2021.  Secretary Blinken and co-panelists Yves Perrier, Chair of Amundi, Brendan Bechtel, CEO of Bechtel Group, and Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, emphasized the importance of quality infrastructure investment that respects human rights and good labor practices, protects the environment, aligns investment with climate goals, embeds openness and transparency to counter corruption, and encourages a level commercial playing field.  These issues are critical for addressing many of the greatest challenges faced by global economies as they seek to “build back better” from the COVID 19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
U.S. POLITICS
