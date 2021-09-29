CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Top US Supreme Court Decisions Fast Facts

By CNN Editorial Research
WLFI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at some of the most important cases decided by the US Supreme Court since 1789. This decision established the system of checks and balances and the power of the Supreme Court within the federal government. Situation: Federalist William Marbury and many others were appointed to positions by...

www.wlfi.com

Brookings Institution

What if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade?

This week, the United States Supreme Court will open one of the most consequential and controversial terms in recent memory. At stake are cases involving divisive issues such as guns and affirmative action. But by far the most contentious case will be an abortion case out of Mississippi. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is about a law that states abortions cannot take place after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It makes exceptions only for the life of the mother and for fetal abnormalities; none for rape or incest. The law effectively guts the “viability” criteria for abortion that has been in place ever since Roe v. Wade was decided a half century ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Homer Plessy
Missourinet

U.S. Supreme Court denies hearing Missouri abortion ban case, for now

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Missouri Attorney General’s appeal to reinstate an eight-week abortion ban passed by the Legislature in 2019. The law forbids abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy or because a fetus has Down syndrome. It also has no exceptions for rape or incest. Read more...
MISSOURI STATE
Slate

Why Many of the Supreme Court’s Critics Are Trying to Save the Court From Itself

Progressives have good reason to criticize the Supreme Court. Their frustrations have been building for years, starting with the non-confirmation of Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia and the continuing anger over Republicans’ hypocrisy, cynicism, and even schadenfreude with respect to the subsequent confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. As of late, the court’s increasingly prominent turn to the right in its substantive rulings, on everything from guns to campaign finance to property rights to voting, is reason for worry. And most recently, there is a growing perception that this new conservative majority is taking procedural shortcuts, including through the “shadow docket,” for the simple reason that it can.
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradosun.com

Littwin: Conservative Supreme Court justices are asking us to, please, stop calling them partisan hacks

You may have noticed that an unusual number of Supreme Court justices have taken to publicly defending themselves — my favorite is Amy Coney Barrett’s we’re-not-partisan-hacks defense — as credible, balls-and-strikes arbiters of American law, unswayed by politics or by the fact that Donald Trump had been unusually candid when saying he would appoint only justices he was sure would overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLFI.com

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville Law School...
CONGRESS & COURTS

