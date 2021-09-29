Ghost of Fort Pierce Past History Tour

Part of the charm of downtown Fort Pierce is that the connection to its past is visible today. The oldest surviving structure is the P.P. Cobb building which dates back to the 1880s when the area was identified by the remains of a 2nd Seminole War U.S. military fort. The railroad tracks that run parallel and intersect the main roads of downtown reached Fort Pierce in 1894 and with them came more people causing the population in the region to expand. A majority of the historic buildings in downtown Fort Pierce date back to the 1920s, the decade that encompassed the rise and fall of the Florida land boom era. Fort Pierce’s participation in training Navy Frogmen during WWII ushered in a new era of population growth once the war ended which led to the beginning of the development in Port St. Lucie. All of these events in history have left their mark on this community. Main Street Fort Pierce works to capture the stories and significance of notable individuals and structures each year during the annual Ghosts of Fort Pierce Past Walking Tours, held the week prior to Halloween.