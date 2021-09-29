Horizon Forbidden West Developer Hiring for Multiplayer Game
Horizon Forbidden West isn't set to release until next year, but it seems that developer Guerilla Games is already looking towards the future. New job listings found on the company's website hint at a multiplayer game in development from the studio. According to sources for Video Games Chronicle, the developer has been looking to integrate co-op into the series for quite some time, and this was considered for Forbidden West at one point. Those plans were temporarily shelved, but it certainly seems like Guerilla Games will be looking to include them in a new game, or possibly a spin-off.comicbook.com
