Horizon Forbidden West Developer Hiring for Multiplayer Game

Horizon Forbidden West being delayed from 2021 until February 2022 was a painful blow to the gaming community. The title was initially announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event in 2020, and in May 2021, Guerrilla Games gave fans their first glimpse into what they could truly expect from the title with a 14-minute gameplay trailer. Desperation reached a fever pitch–after all, the original Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the most visually stunning games for the PlayStation 4. Forbidden West is promising to blow even that out of the water when it finally releases early next year. In a new blog post made by Guerrilla Games Community Lead Bo de Vries, some in-depth insight regarding Aloy’s updated character model has been released, and expectations have once again begun to skyrocket.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO