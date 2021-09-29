City commits to $5.1 million to ease flooding on Hartley Avenue

The City of Beckley has made a commitment to make $5.1 million in sewer and stormwater improvements along Hartley Avenue and downstream from Pinecrest Industrial Park. When finished in 2025, the project is expected to alleviate a 40-year-old flooding problem in the neighborhoods around Hartley.

The project proposal consists of stormwater and sanitary sewer infrastructure improvements along Hartley Avenue and downstream at Pinecrest. The project is expected to be completed by 2025, Beckley Sanitary Board (BSB) Manager Jeremiah Johnson reported.

The project goals are to eliminate sewer backups and overflowing manholes, reduce the amount of rainwater entering the sanitary sewers and to reduce the frequency and severity of neighborhood flooding and its impacts on homes.

The Raleigh County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) had filed a petition with city officials in August, requesting help on behalf of the property owners.

On Wednesday, NAACP President Barbara Charles reported that her group had received a copy of the projected plan from city officials on Tuesday.

"After 40 years of ... houses being affected almost every year, I think it's an answer that is part, really, of the infrastructure that we've been talking about for such a long time, but it's just a beginning," said Charles. "There are more things that must occur within our communities and, especially, within the East Beckley community.

"We don't want redlined out of the city. We want to grow and beautify, just as any other part of our city, and be a part of making it what it should be," Charles said.

"This is the first of many things that we can come together on."

Charles thanked Janine Bullock, who represents Ward 5 on Beckley Common Council, for her role in getting help for the project.

In a fact sheet prepared by Johnson, he reported that the low-lying land around Hartley Avenue receives run-off from a few hundred developed acres, which has resulted in "nuisance flooding, sewer backups and other drainage-related problems."

He added that the Hartley Avenue neighborhood follows a common, national pattern which finds that a community’s most disadvantaged residents facing greater susceptibility to environmental hazards and flood risk. Johnson reported that the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Environmental Justice Screening and Mapping Tool (EJSCREEN) characterizes the Hartley Avenue area as being at least 55 percent low-income individuals, 27 percent people of color and 19 percent over 64 years of age.

"For these reasons and others, the City of Beckley Sanitary Board has determined a significant stormwater and sanitary sewer capital improvement project necessary," Johnson said.

The project is expected to cross 29 properties and consist of approximately 6,400 feet of sanitary sewer line replacement, 2,000 feet of stream restoration, 2,600 feet of open channel construction, and 700 feet of storm sewer installation.

"It is important to note, that infrastructure projects will never eliminate the flooding risk to property owners in flood prone areas," Johnson wrote. "For that reason, BSB always recommends flood-prone property owners participate in flood insurance programs.

"The issues experienced by residents in the Hartley neighborhood are complex," he added. "Engineers consider them some of the city’s most complicated to resolve."

In the past, some federal agencies had denied funding for the project when BSB requested it, Johnson reported.

Johnson said BSB has taken past steps and will continue to take steps to resolve the flooding issues. He said the city has plans to submit a preliminary engineering report for funding consideration to the WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) by December 2021, to complete the design by December 2022 and to have right-of-way negotiations completed by July 2023.

He said the city plans for construction to start in the fall of 2023 and to be completed by mid-2025.

Some property may be claimed under right-of-way condemnation.

Johnson said that bids on the project must be awarded in accordance to the funding organization's requirements.

"At this point, we don't know exactly where the funding would be coming from, but it's common in government funding that contractors have to make an attempt to procure the services of disadvantaged businesses," he said. "And there's all sorts of definitions of what that means.

"We're going to try to deliver it as cost-effectively as we possibly can," he added.

Johnson said that keeping costs down on the projects means better rates for those who live in the affected neighborhood.

The Thrasher Group is the engineering firm on the Hartley Avenue project.

Thaddeus Breckenridge, 23, a political science graduate of Davis and Elkins College, added that he would like Black contractors, preferably local ones, to receive 20 percent of the contractors' bids on the upcoming sewer project.

Beckley has the highest population of Black West Virginians in the state, with nearly a quarter of local residents identifying as Black.

"We have a pivotal opportunity to get contracts to the black entrepreneurs," Breckenridge said. "If there is no Black companies or entrepreneurs that are ready, by their terms and conditions, I'd like to see a mentor or shepherding program.

"The next level is having people in Beckley building a beautiful Beckley."

Breckenridge has worked with a veterans' group to put on a 3-on-3 "Boots on the Ground Basketball Tournament" at the Simpkins Avenue basketball court beside Family Dollar on Oct. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. The goal is to bring awareness to water infrastructure issues in Black neighborhoods and the federal #BuildBackBetter plan.

The group, Common Defense, is made up of veterans who are politically active.

Both Johnson and Breckenridge pointed out that infrastructure has federal attention right now.

U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote today on a $1 trillion bill that aims to fund infrastructure projects around the country.