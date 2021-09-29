CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Legend Returns in Redemption Vol. 1 Preview (Exclusive)

By Matthew Aguilar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of AWA's Redemption is a brutal place and those who live within the city walls of Redemption have to fight for everything, including every drop of water. That's literal in this case, as the city's tyrant leader Stonewater rules the populace by controlling the land's most precious resource, water. Now Stonewater has sentenced Rose Obregon's mother to die, and she will do anything to save her, including heading out into the wilderness to find a legendary gunslinger named Cat Tanner. When she finds her, well, blood is shed, and you can get an exclusive look at AWA's Redemption Vol. 1 in our massive preview, which you can find starting on the next slide.

What If...? Finale Recap: Guardians of the Multiverse — Plus, Grade Season 1

Disney+’s What If…? animated Marvel series wrapped its (truncated) nine-episode run on Wednesday. Who all was assembled to battle Infinity Ultron? And whose return was teased in a mid-credits scene? Coming out of Episode 8, in which Infinity Ultron emerged as an incredibly formidable threat (and even dragged The Watcher himself into the mix), the finale opened with Uatu dropping in on Captain Carter (in the midst of battling Batroc aboard the Lemurian Star)… Peter Quill (who was being tortured at the DQ by his dad)… Party Thor… Killmonger (just as the Wakandans were hunting him down for murder)… Star...
Chorus Preview – A Harmonious Starfighter (PS5)

Revealed last year Chorus (stylized “CHORVS” in the logo, but written and said “Chorus“) is a unique space fighter game that brings a bit more personality to the genre. The main character, Nara, has a dark history. Once in upper tiers of a cult known as The Circle, a group seeking attainment of the perfect harmony: the Chorus. As the Prophet’s personal executioner, Nara gave into the ultimate darkness, tearing a rift into reality and ripping apart an entire planet. Shaken, broken, and haunted with regret, Nara flees to life as an exile, until her past catches up with her seven years later.
Brutal Legend 2: Is it coming? (Latest Update )

Brutal Legend is an action and adventure game that was designed and developed by Double Fine and was planned specifically to be published for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Double Fine released a new game called Psychonauts 2 around a month ago and all the game fans are wondering about the game and what the studio is still planning to work on for the upcoming sequel for the games. Is the studio planning to work on Brutal Legend 2? Let’s see if they are!.
Star Trek: Year Five #25 Review: A Worthy End to the Five-Year Mission

Star Trek fans know that Kirk and the Enterprise crew's original five-year mission was cut short. Star Trek: The Original Series only lasted three seasons, and while there have been previous attempts to tell what happened during those missing years, none have left a mark. Then IDW Publishing announced that it would launch an ongoing series chronicling the final year of the Enterprise's voyage (paying deference to Star Trek: The Animated Series as "year four" of the journey). At the time, it seemed little different from its predecessors, a continuity stopgap with an eye-catching hook that would at best be an inoffensive diversion by its very nature.
Check Out This Preview of Top Shelf's Better Place Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

Top Shelf Productions, an imprint of IDW Publishing, has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of writer Duane Murray and artist Shawn Daley's upcoming graphic novel Better Place. Releasing October 19th, Better Place follows Dylan who just moved to a new house, with no friends, and a mother who doesn't have time for him. Luckily, he has his grandad. Together, they are Red Rocket and Kid Cosmo, who save the universe every day with the pow-er of imagination! But one day, Dylan learns that his grandad is suddenly gone... to a "better place." Now, Kid Cosmo will have to save the day, all by himself.
Metroid Dread (Switch) Preview

In the very near future, a beautiful and atmospheric new entry in the Metroid series will slide its way into our hearts. It’s been 19 years since the world has been graced with a brand new 2D Metroid. Thankfully in less than two weeks that will no longer be the case with the release of Metroid Dread. At a recent Nintendo preview event, I got to spend a little over an hour with both Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED model.
EXCLUSIVE Humanoids Preview: Swine

Ellis Rafferty spent seven years in prison after being wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife, Becky. Now released, he seeks to avenge her death. Joining forces with Becky’s sister, Zoey, they hit the road to take on the most pernicious threat in human history: bloodthirsty, cunning, immortal demons originally cast into the bodies of swine—and they are Legion. Ellis and Zoey travel the country to put a stop to the pigs’ murderous rampage, leaving carnage in their wake in this horror story with a dark-comedy cream filling.
Here's Where to Get Funko Virtual Con NYCC 2021 Pop Figures

Once again, Funko's New York Comic Con 2021 lineup of exclusives will be coming at you via a Virtual Con event. However, this Virtual Con event will be tailor-made for fans that thrive on chaos. That's because Funko has chosen to abandon the Funko Shop lottery system for their NYCC 2021 exclusives in favor of a queue. What's more, some retailer shared exclusives will be delayed. Below you'll find all of the details you'll need to make sense of this mess.
WME Signs Pixel Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed Pixel Vault, an IP business dedicated to drive value to NFTs. The agency will grow Pixel Vault’s catalog of IP beyond its established NFT business into other areas including film, television, podcasting and gaming. This signing observes the recent trend of crossing NFT companies into mediums of...
Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.
Daredevil Fan Imagines Perfect Multiversal Crossover With New Teaser Poster

People really want Daredevil to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite Charlie Cox continuing to insist he's not returning anytime soon, insiders suggest the actor is returning to his role of Matt Murdock at some point during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Combined with that is the fact frequent rumors continue to spread across the internet regarding the relaunch of a solo Daredevil show.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Theme Song Features Yakuza Creator Toshihiro Nagoshi

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a celebration of the 20-year history of the series, and Toshihiro Nagoshi has been there from the start. Nagoshi is the creator of the Super Monkey Ball series, as well as Sega's beloved Yakuza franchise. As such, fans might expect him to have a role in the new game, but many probably wouldn't expect him to provide vocals on its new theme song! Nagoshi is just one of many voices in the song's chorus, however. The theme is primarily sung by Banana Fritters, a group comprised of three voice actors from the series: Koichi Yamadera, Noriko Hidaka, and Toshihiko Seki.
Fortnitemares 2021 Brings New Skins, a Returning LTM, and More

Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and for Fortnite fans, that means it's finally time for the game's annual Fortnitemares event! The event is now live in the game, and players can look forward to daily updates, new and returning skins, and a whole lot more. Two of the skins revealed thus far are based on popular Universal Monsters: Frankenstein's Monster and The Mummy. These skins will both be available in the Item Shop, but The Mummy will also appear as a character on the game's map later in the month.
‘Game of Thrones’ Drops Teaser For New Prequel, “House Of The Dragon”

Game of Thrones is really out here playing with our feelings on a Tuesday. The show has been rocking our worlds since 2011, and I’ll be the first to say, I’ve never been a big believer in shows based off of books working out for any period of time… However, Game of Thrones has proved me wrong. As we anticipate the prequel to Yellowstone, titled Y:1883, Game of Thrones is working on a prequel of their own, “House Of The Dragon.” And now, we officially have a […] The post ‘Game of Thrones’ Drops Teaser For New Prequel, “House Of The Dragon” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Will Dungeons & Dragons Finally Return to Spelljammer in 2022?

Will 2022 be the year that Dungeons & Dragons finally returns to Spelljammer? The Dungeons & Dragons franchise is both a popular tabletop roleplaying game and a set of unique worlds, each of which is built around its own set of themes and lore. One such campaign setting is Spelljammer, a space opera-esque setting where players travel through the phlogiston, an ocean made of flammable gas, on ships controlled by magic to reach worlds encased in crystal spheres. This campaign setting allows players to enjoy a mix of classic fantasy elements with the tropes of outer space and also features strange and bizarre worlds that push the lore of D&D to its limits.
