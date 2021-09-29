A Legend Returns in Redemption Vol. 1 Preview (Exclusive)

The world of AWA's Redemption is a brutal place and those who live within the city walls of Redemption have to fight for everything, including every drop of water. That's literal in this case, as the city's tyrant leader Stonewater rules the populace by controlling the land's most precious resource, water. Now Stonewater has sentenced Rose Obregon's mother to die, and she will do anything to save her, including heading out into the wilderness to find a legendary gunslinger named Cat Tanner. When she finds her, well, blood is shed, and you can get an exclusive look at AWA's Redemption Vol. 1 in our massive preview, which you can find starting on the next slide.