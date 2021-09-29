CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Masks in schools are ‘working’ in slowing COVID-19 spread, new data shows

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iitQ_0cCFFnI400

TOPEKA, (KNST) –The controversy over masks intensifies. New data shows mask requirements are keeping students safer in schools.

Kansas family mourning loss of 28-year-old man, who died from coronavirus

CDC data shows schools without masks are 3.5 times more likely to have an outbreak. While some Kansas schools are enforcing masks and others aren’t, health leaders say it’s showing.

Lori Vawter, Nursing Services Coordinator at Topeka Public Schools, said the district’s mask requirement policy is ‘working’ in helping reduce coronavirus spread.

“We are not experiencing outbreaks, we’re not identified as a cluster or a hotspot in any way,” Vawter told the Kansas Capitol Bureau on Wednesday.

However, it’s only part of the district’s extensive mitigation strategies that Vawter said have helped keep the virus from spreading.

“District-wide, there are UV lights that are in place after school hours… there’s disinfectants that are used… the ventilation system has been updated,” she explained.

According to the school district, less than 1.3% of staff or students have tested positive for coronavirus, which has helped keep kids in the classroom.

Meanwhile, some schools in Kansas are experiencing spikes in positive cases, and a growing number of clusters are popping up across the state.

As of Wednesday, state data shows 648 active cases and 79 active clusters among schools. This has surpassed long-term care facilities, which had seen a surge in cases over the past month.

The Governor’s Safer Classrooms Workgroup met Wednesday to discuss the latest national and local data for school districts in the state. While, more than half of Kansas schools are not reporting, the limited state data showed that school districts among this population without mask policies in place are more prone to positive cases and outbreaks compared to those with mask requirements in place. The state’s numbers showed that 41% of cases related to outbreaks came from schools without a policy, while only 24% were linked to those that required masks.

During the meeting, state officials said they plan to update the state health department’s coronavirus dashboard with new data later this week, showing case rates and vaccination rates in school districts so that people can keep track of the latest information.

For now, they’re continuing to track what’s working on the ground in Kansas schools.

And like Vawter mentioned, there’s a variety of safety measures that go into it.

“Wearing masks, hand washing, and staying home when you’re sick and all of those things, so, it isn’t just wearing a mask that really makes a difference, it’s doing all of those things together.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Rural areas see rise in vaccinations, Kansas health officials say

TOPEKA (KSNT) — More people are getting vaccinated in rural areas, according to Kansas health officials. Ashley Goss, Kansas’ Deputy Secretary of Public Health, told Kansas Capitol Bureau that there’s been a 4% increase in vaccinations for Western parts of the state over the last month. That’s compared to a 3% increase across the entire […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What Kansas’ new Child Advocate department will do for kids in-state

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the creation of a Division of Child Advocate Monday at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka. Kansas became the 14th state to create an independent advocate to oversee child welfare services. Executive Order 21-28 provides for the creation of an advocate that will oversee organizations that […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

With 60 open jobs, this Kansas jail is feeling understaffing effects

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Understaffing has always been an issue for guards in detention centers, but since the pandemic, the issue has only worsened. The pandemic, the overtime, the time away from families and the mental health effects have deterred people from working at correctional facilities. At Shawnee County Jail, they have felt these effects for a while.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Education
KSNT News

Spooky season in Kansas threatened by pumpkin shortage

TOPEKA (KSNT) — People all around the country are feeling the effects of the pumpkin shortage this year as prices shoot up because of limited supply, and Northeast Kansas is no exception. Annette Jackson is the co-owner of Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center. She and her husband have been making the long drive to Nebraska […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

From firehouse to concert venue, Kansas fire chief wears multiple hats

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas firefighter is doing much more than protecting his community; he spreads joy through music. Colby Fire Chief Bob McLemore spends the majority of his day answering emergency calls. When he’s not at the firehouse, he is either planning or preparing for Colby’s bluegrass festival, Pickin’ on the Plains, or […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka yogis prepare for new studio

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two female entrepreneurs who make up the Topeka Yoga Network are venturing out and expanding their business. Mary Boland and Evelyn Spangler began teaching yoga in Topeka around 2014 and worked on their own, separate business plan around 2018. The women go to different venues and offices across Topeka like Stormont Vail, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Weather#Nursing Services#Topeka Public Schools#The Kansas Capitol Bureau
KSNT News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state’s federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education grants that can only be directed to schools without mask mandates. In a letter to Ducey, the Treasury Department said the grant programs are “not a permissible use” of the federal […]
ARIZONA STATE
KSNT News

Geary County school board votes to continue requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Geary County Schools USD 475’s Board of Education on Monday voted tocontinue the requirement for all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, inside all district facilities and district vehicles, including school buses. According to a press release from the school district, the masking requirement will […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

Gov. Kelly officially makes week of October 3 Fire Prevention Week in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Several state associations are teaming this week to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign happening Oct. 3-9. The Office of the State Fire Marshal along with Safe Kids Kansas, Kansas State Association of Fire Chiefs, Kansas State Firefighters Association and Fire Marshals Association of Kansas are educating people about how to keep themselves safe when dealing with fire and other harmful materials like carbon monoxide.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

226
Followers
188
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy