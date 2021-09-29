CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward College Makes It Easier To Receive Workforce Education

By Sharon Aron Baron
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Broward County zip codes will benefit from a $30 million grant offering free educational opportunities, workforce training, and support. Dispersed over five years, Broward College receives the funds from the U.S. Department of Education as part of its Promise Neighborhoods program. The funds will be used to support Broward UP, which offers services directly in neighborhoods in the following zip codes: 33309, 33311, 33313, 33319, 33023, and 33069.

