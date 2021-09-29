CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Star Missed Practice On Wednesday Afternoon

By Chris Rosvoglou
The San Francisco 49ers were without one of their best players this Wednesday afternoon, as All-Pro tight end George Kittle sat out due to an injury. It turns out Kittle suffered a calf injury during this past Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite his absence from Wednesday’s practice,...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers practice report: George Kittle still missing

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed optimistic about tight end George Kittle’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Two days of practice haven’t matched the head coach’s optimistic tone. “I mean, he should be alright this week,” Shanahan told reporters before Wednesday’s practice. “Just sorer today than we expected...
