Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dundy GUSTY WINDS AND PATCHY BLOWING DUST WITH A COLD FRONT A cold front is quickly moving through the Kansas and Colorado border area early this evening. Expect winds to shift to the north and increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph behind the front. Some patchy blowing dust and reduced visibilities will also occur with the gusty winds. This includes Interstate 70 between Goodland, Kansas, and Flagler, Colorado.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0