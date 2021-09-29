Britney Spears ‘burst into tears’ upon hearing judge’s decision to suspend dad Jamie
Britney Spears was overwhelmed with emotion after learning her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship after 13 years. “Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision,” a source exclusively told Page Six of the superstar’s reaction. “For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened.”pagesix.com
Comments / 0