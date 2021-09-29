Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County GUSTY WINDS AND PATCHY BLOWING DUST WITH A COLD FRONT A cold front is quickly moving through the Kansas and Colorado border area early this evening. Expect winds to shift to the north and increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph behind the front. Some patchy blowing dust and reduced visibilities will also occur with the gusty winds. This includes Interstate 70 between Goodland, Kansas, and Flagler, Colorado.alerts.weather.gov
