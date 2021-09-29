CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Do at-home COVID tests work that well?

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czBkt_0cCFFGMD00

Long gone are the days when you would have to wait hours in long lines to get tested for COVID-19. Now at-home COVID tests are available at stores like Walgreens and CVS.

But are those tests really that accurate?

Gretchen Stinson said she’s done 3 at-home tests. Her husband did the first one for her, but she felt like he didn’t get into her nasal passage all that well. That test resulted in a negative COVID case, but when she took another test, she tested positive. She decided to take another test again to be sure of her status and tested negative.

“I don’t know that I would have really reported it to the County. I don’t think that information is really out there as to what you’re supposed to do. I would have called my primary,” she said.

Dr. Kim Onufrak, the clinical director for the Nueces County Corpus Christi Public Health District, said people not reporting positive cases to the health district is what worries her. She recommends doing 2 COVID tests because one of them could be a false positive. She said if you don’t swab your nose correctly, that could result in a false negative test result.

“If you do have the signs and symptoms of COVID and your first test was negative then I would still continue to quarantine and stay at home because sometimes what most people will do is test too early,” she said.

She said that the at-home tests aren’t as accurate and that the gold standard tests are the PCR tests that the public health district performs.

Annette Rodriguez, the Nueces County Corpus Christi public health director, said it’s a requirement for people to report their positive COVID case if they did do an at-home test.

She said she worries that people don’t know whether to believe the at-home tests and will then not report the COVID case.

“If you’re symptomatic And you get a negative from one of those tests, you really need to come to one of our drive-throughs they’re free and we can tests you to make sure that you don’t have COVID-19,” she said.

Rodriguez said if you are not symptomatic and the at-home test is negative, then they’re pretty accurate, but they do have false positives sometimes.

Rodriguez said if you do test positive, you can call the public health district and they will give you a number to fax your results to. She said the at-home positive cases are reflected in the COVID case numbers the county reports.

You can call them at (361)826-7200.

Comments / 0

Related
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Lower Dose of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Works Well in Young Children

HealthDay News — A smaller dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safely triggers a strong immune response in children as young as 5 years, the company announced Monday morning. “Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXLY

Local lab working to process and meet COVID-19 testing demands

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — COVID tests are hard to come by right now, but one local lab is trying to help fill that hole, while also processing and giving results back. Incyte Diagnostics runs some COVID tests being done in Spokane communities. This includes tests being done at hospitals and clinics. Since COVID transmission increased, so did the demand to run tests.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
kgab.com

Colorado Providing Residents Free At-Home Covid Tests

A negative COVID-19 test has become part of your entry to many concerts, work events, and schools. Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced a new at-home COVID-19 testing program. The state of Colorado has bought 2 million Binax rapid tests which can be delivered to your doorstep. Each Coloradoan is entitled...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid#Pcr
Montgomery Advertiser

Do at-home COVID test kits obscure true number of COVID cases in Alabama?

After a stunning peak of more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases per day in late August, new daily case numbers are on the decline in Alabama. The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell below 2,000 this week for this first time since late July, and all but three Alabama counties had high community transmission of the virus in the past week, according to state data.
ALABAMA STATE
healio.com

People with HIV do not respond as well to COVID-19 vaccines, study finds

People with HIV have a less robust response to COVID-19 vaccination than those without HIV, data presented at IDWeek suggest. Matthew Spinelli, MD, MAS, assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues matched 100 people with HIV with 100 adult patients without HIV who were receiving care at a San Francisco clinic for chronic medical conditions at least 10 days after receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine.
SCIENCE
Kait 8

Pharmacist: Flu shots work well with COVID vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have just received your COVID-19 vaccine, you might be hesitant to return for another needle in your arm. However, those at Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro say not only is it safe, it’s also needed. With the beginning of fall comes the beginning of flu...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ahealthiermichigan.org

How Do You Know If You Need a COVID-19 Test? 

These days, there are lots of different ways that concerns about COVID-19 can creep into our lives. Maybe it’s the persistent cough that you just can’t seem to shake, and you can’t tell if it is a cold or something worse. Or it’s the friend you sat next to at a restaurant recently who says she just tested positive for the virus. It could even be finding out that a neighbor has been hospitalized with the symptoms and trying to remember when the last time was you were in his house. In any of these scenarios and dozens of others, how do you know if you really need to get a COVID-19 test? 
RETAIL
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland grandmother told she has 'months to live' aged 56 following diagnosis of two incurable rare diseases

Tanya Burrell, 56, from Fulwell, has been told she has only months left to live after she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that are incurable. The grandmother-of-two was first diagnosed with scleroderma - an autoimmune disease which attacks all vital organs and affects Tanya’s skin - eight years ago after she noticed an ulcer on her finger.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy