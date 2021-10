Experts discuss the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine and what to expect during this year’s flu season. The flu season is right around the corner. Flu season is unpredictable, but activity often begins to increase in Fall. As Americans roll up their sleeves to get their annual flu shot, one concern lingers: How effective will the vaccine be?. The answer, according to experts, is we couldn’t be certain — however, the vaccine is safe and your best defense against becoming seriously ill with influenza.

